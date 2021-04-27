Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating following an overnight shooting.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Alexandria Drive.

Police say they received several reports of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. Officials say his injury is not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to call Lexington Police.