Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Barber/LEX 18 Photojournalist
Image from iOS (25).jpg
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 04:56:33-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating following an overnight shooting.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Alexandria Drive.

Police say they received several reports of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. Officials say his injury is not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to call Lexington Police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight