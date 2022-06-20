Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting & crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner's office are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound crashed a vehicle and died.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Charles Avenue, near the Lexington Cemetery.

When police arrived, they found the crashed driver had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver hit a parked vehicle. Police say no one else was hurt.

Officers say it's unclear if the gunshot injury or the crash killed the man.

Police are asking for the public's help as they look for answers. Charles Avenue was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.