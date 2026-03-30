Lexington Police investigate possible shooting with a victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington Police Department are investigating a possible shooting with a victim on Sunday evening.

Lexington Fire crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 1200 block of Crown Circle for a shooting with a victim.

LEX18 has a crew on scene where the area is blocked off. Our crew tells us neighbors in the area are being questioned, and drones are in the air possibly searching for a person.

We have reached out to the Lexington Police Department for more information, and we'll update you once it becomes available.