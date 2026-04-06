Lexington Police investigate possible shooting with victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — An LEX18 crew is on the scene of a possible shooting investigation n a Lexington neighborhood.

Lexington Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Foxcroft Court for a possible shooting with a victim on Sunday evening. Our Lexington Fire screen showed one unit was at the hospital while two others were being transported. This has not been confirmed by Lexington Police.

Our crew on the scene says several police vehicles are on scene and speaking with neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story, and we will update you once we learn more.