Lexington Police investigate shooting during reported break-in

Posted at 5:21 AM, Apr 06, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after they say an apartment resident shot at a man who was allegedly breaking in.

Police got a call about a breaking and entering incident just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at apartments on Hollow Creek Road, not far from West New Circle Road.

A short time later, Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials tell LEX 18 that the two incidents are related.

The tenant was not hurt. Police say the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lexington Police.

