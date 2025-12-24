Lexington Police investigating after shooting on Versailles Road leaves man with injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a Tuesday evening shooting left one man with injuries.

According to police, authorities responded to the 1800 block of Versailles Road around 6:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot; he was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or submit tips anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.