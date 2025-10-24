Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coroner confirms unknown suspect in Lakebow Court homicide investigation at large

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that an investigation is underway into a confirmed homicide on Lakebow Court Friday.

Police detailed that on Friday afternoon, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Lakebow Court for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

The Fayette County Coroner detailed that the victim was found in the living room with a single gun shot wound and the suspect or suspects are at large at this time.

Personal Crimes Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

