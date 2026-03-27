Lexington Police investigating Friday afternoon shooting after victim located on Corral Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are now investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, crews responded to the home on Corral Street to assist another agency; when they arrived, the victim was located and transported to a local hospital. Authorities report that the actual location of the shooting is not known.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police, or submit tips anonymously via Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.