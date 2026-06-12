Lexington police investigating overnight shooting on Ohio Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting near that reportedly occurred on Ohio Street Friday.

Police received a call at about 2 a.m. Friday on Ohio Street near downtown Lexington.

When officers arrived, the department reported that they found the victim, who had been taken to a local hospital by the fire department. The victim's injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the department.

