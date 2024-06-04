Lexington police investigating shooting that left one critically injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with critical injuries on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the 500 block of Newtown Pike at around 4:40 p.m. for a shooting with a victim. Upon the officer's arrival, they found one man suffering from one or more gunshot wound(s). The victim was transported to a hospital with what police are calling critical injuries.

Police add that this was believed to be a targeted incident.

Detectives are investigating the incident and asking anyone who might have information regarding it to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stopper by calling 859-253-2020 online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app.