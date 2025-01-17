Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing 63-year-old man named Terry Lowe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 63-year-old man named Terry Lowe, who was last seen Thursday.

Lowe was last seen in the 1900 block of Haggard Court and has green eyes and gray hair. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Lowe was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans, brown shoes, and a ball cap.

Lexington Police Department

Lowe has a mental health condition and is believed to be walking but might be using public transit.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

