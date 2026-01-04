Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing 80-year-old woman

Featured Image Custom Edit (22).png
Lexington Police Department
Featured Image Custom Edit (22).png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for an 80-year-old woman with reported dementia who went missing Sunday morning.

Police reported that Carmella Lawson was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Reynolds Road.

Police described Lawson as standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with "Women's Day" written on the back and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Lawson's whereabouts is asked to call 911

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18