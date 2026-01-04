Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing 80-year-old woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for an 80-year-old woman with reported dementia who went missing Sunday morning.

Police reported that Carmella Lawson was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Reynolds Road.

Police described Lawson as standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with "Women's Day" written on the back and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Lawson's whereabouts is asked to call 911