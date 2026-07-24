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Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing woman last seen July 23

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Lexington Police Department
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen on July 23.

Sandra Lyttle was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Everetts Dale, the department reported. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red tank top and black pajama pants, according to the department.

Lyttle is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information about Lyttle's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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