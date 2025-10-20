Lexington police issue Green Alert for missing veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a green alert for a missing Lexington veteran, 54-year-old Jyronna Dione Parker, who was last seen on Oct. 17.

Police said Parker was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Maggie Cove. He's described by police as standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Parker was last seen driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra with the Kentucky license plate J8E532.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker is asked by officials to call 911.