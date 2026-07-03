Lexington Police issues traffic alert for road closures ahead of Fourth of July events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Police have issued a traffic alert ahead of this weekend's Fourth of July events, with multiple roads in the area slated to have closures Friday and Saturday.

Friday's closures for the concert at Gratz Park are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. Roads include:



West Third Street, between North Broadway and North Upper Street

Market Street, between West Second Street and West Third Street

North Mill Street, between West Third Street and West Second Street

Saturday's closures for the Bluegrass 10K, Fun Run, Parade and Festival include:

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Main Street between MLK and Upper Street

Short Street between Broadway and MLK

Barr Street between North Limestone and MLK

Limestone between Vine Street and Barr Street

From 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Richmond Road between St. Ann Drive and Ashland Drive

Main Street between Ashland Avenue and Upper Street

Midland Avenue between Main Street and Third Street

Limestone between Vine Street and Second Street

Elm Tree Lane/Rose Street between Third Street and High Street

Vine Street will be detoured onto Rose Street until 2 p.m., and the roadway's intersection with Broadway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the parade participate exit. Side streets will still be able to access Vine Street.

The parade route will also have intermittent openings along Main Street with detours until the full closure on Main Street at Walton Avenue.

The area surrounding the courthouse and Tandy Park will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closures for the fireworks show are slated for 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and include:



Newtown Pike and Fourth Street

Oliver Lewis Way between West Main Street and West High Street

West Main Street/Leestown Road at Forbes Road

Manchester Street and South Forbest Road

Oliver Lewis Way will remain closed past the scheduled closures to allow for cleanup.

On-street meter parking and the four LexPark garages will provide free parking on July 4. However, the surface lot on 168 North Upper Street is not included.

