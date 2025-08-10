Lexington police K9 officer Rhea retires from service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is celebrating the retirement of one of its four-legged officers.

K9 officer Rhea, an explosives detection dog, has officially wrapped up her service with the department.

In a post on Instagram, LPD said that while Rhea was with the department for only a short time, she played a key role at events and on calls to help keep the community safe.

The department is wishing her a happy life with her new family, filled with plenty of treats and toys.

Rhea's retirement marks the end of her career in public service, where she specialized in detecting explosives to ensure safety at public events and during emergency calls.