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Lexington police officer charged with distributing obscene matter to a minor

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Lexington Police Department
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer has been charged and issued a criminal summons following an investigation by his own department.

Officer Nathaniel Schickler was charged on Wednesday with Distribution of Obscene Matter to a Minor — involving a 17-year-old victim — and Tampering with Physical Evidence, the department reported. A judge issued a criminal summons requiring Schickler to appear in court.

Schickler was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment effective on Wednesday in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.

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