1 person suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle and vehicle collision on Georgetown Street

UPDATE: April 15 at 4:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and and SUV at Glen Arvin Avenue and Georgetown Street on Wednesday, LFD reported.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Original Story:

Lexington police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Glen Arvin Avenue and Georgetown Street Wednesday.

Lexington Kentucky Emergency Management reported that Georgetown Street between Glen Arvin Avenue and Douglas Avenue is shut down until further notice.

Motorist should avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.