Lexington police report weather-related incidents amid snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police reportedly responded to 18 weather-related calls between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday as winter conditions created hazardous driving situations throughout the area.

The incidents included three injury collisions, four non-injury collisions, six motorist and citizen assists, and five traffic hazards, according to police reports.

Officials are urging motorists to use extreme caution during their morning commute as slick spots may continue to form, particularly on bridges, overpasses and other untreated surfaces. Pedestrians should also remain mindful of icy sidewalks and parking lots.

Police are reminding drivers to take several safety precautions before hitting the road. Motorists should clear their front and rear windshields, mirrors and car roofs of snow and ice before driving to avoid creating hazards for themselves and others, police noted.

Drivers should slow down on slick or snow-covered surfaces, which make it harder to control or stop vehicles. Police also recommend increasing the distance between vehicles and avoiding crowding snow plows or traveling beside plows unless passing.

For road condition updates, residents should visit lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates rather than calling 911. The website provides the latest information on city snow removal, delays, closings and live traffic cameras.

Officials are asking community members to check on neighbors, especially those who are vulnerable or having difficulty during the challenging winter weather. Anyone needing assistance or who sees someone in need should call 859-258-3600 or, in an emergency, 911.