Lexington Police respond to early morning gas station robbery

Posted at 4:21 AM, Apr 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for the person who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Speedway on Boston Road.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, the clerk told them someone came into the store with a gun and demanded money.
The suspect, who is described as male, then ran out the door. Police say it's unclear whether he got into a vehicle.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call.

