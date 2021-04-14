Lexington Police respond to early morning gas station robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for the person who allegedly robbed a gas station with a gun Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Speedway on Boston Road.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, the clerk told them someone came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect, who is described as male, then ran out the door. Police say it's unclear whether he got into a vehicle.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call.