Commonwealth's Attorney Office rules South Broadway shooting in January a 'justifiable homicide'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Commonwealth's Attorney Office has ruled a January 1 shooting that killed two men on South Broadway a "justifiable homicide," determining a robbery occurred during a narcotics transaction.

Following an extensive investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney Office, no homicide-related charges will be filed in the case, according to a July 8 announcement from the Lexington Police Department.

Other elements of the case remain under open investigation, Lexington police reported.

The ruling stems from a shooting that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 1, 2026, in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Broadway. Officers were initially dispatched to the 300 block of Virginia Avenue for a reported shooting before locating three male victims at the scene, LPD reported.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim later died at the hospital. A third victim remained in critical condition as reported on Jan. 2.

