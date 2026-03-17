Lexington Police say warrant scam, AI-driven fraud among biggest threats facing residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Online scams cost Americans $16.6 billion in 2024, according to the Pew Research Center; Kentucky alone lost $72 million to scams that same year.

According to Lexington Police Sergeant Ben Baker, supervisor of the department's Financial Crimes Unit, officers are now working to combat the problem.

"We're seeing things daily...people are getting scammed," Baker said.

Baker says scams have become one of the most significant financial threats the department encounters.

"In perspective, scams are one of the biggest things that the police department is seeing right now as far as a monetary loss to a victim or a business," Baker said.

Police are seeing different variations of similar scams on a daily basis. One of the most prevalent right now is the "warrant scam."

"The scammer calls you and says, 'Hey, you have a warrant for your arrest because you missed jury duty or there's some big investigation and you can either go to the bitcoin ATM or go buy a gift card and provide money that way to prevent going to jail,'" Baker said.

Baker wants the public to know that law enforcement will never make that kind of call.

"Law enforcement is never going to call and ask for money, so that's one big thing I want to put out there, if someone calls you requesting money, it's not the police," Baker said.

His advice: do not rush to send anyone money. If you don't recognize a number, let it go to voicemail.

"Unfortunately, we get so many spam calls, I do personally and I know everybody does at this point. If I don't recognize the number I just let it go to voicemail and if it's important, they're going to leave a message," Baker said.

Taking that extra moment, Baker says, can make all the difference.

"It gives you a little bit of time to think about what that person is asking you because they are wanting to create a false sense of urgency and get you to do something quickly while you believe that it's something that needs to be done right now," Baker said.

Baker says the need for public education on this issue is constant.

"Scams unfortunately are the future," Baker said.

The department is also seeing a growing number of scams involving artificial intelligence. Baker says his schedule this month includes presentations at churches and civic organizations to help raise awareness.

