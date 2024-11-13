Lexington police searching for suspects in connection to Roger Rd burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for two burglary suspects after they allegedly broke into a home while armed and stole property on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials detailed that officers were called to the 400 block of Rogers Road regarding a burglary on Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that two men broke into the home and stole property. Officials report that the suspects fled and police are currently looking for them.

Further, officials said that the burglary appears to have been targeted and the public is not in danger.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.