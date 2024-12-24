Lexington police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department issued a missing juvenile alert on Tuesday, detailing that 10-year-old Neymar Vasquez was last seen on Monday night in the 2000 block of Daniel Court.

Vasquez is described by police as standing at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds with brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue long sleeved sweatshirt and multicolored sneakers.

"He may have gone to his friend's house at an unknown location," police noted.

Police asked that anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts call 911.