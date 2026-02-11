Lexington police seek information in 1993 disappearance of woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information in the disappearance of a woman last seen leaving a home in the 500 block of Cane Run Road on Oct. 20, 1993.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers detailed that Sharon Rose Sons was headed to a Coin-Laundry Facility and never returned home.

Sons is described by police as stangins at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 98 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was wearing a knee-length denim skirt, sneakers a gold chain with a cross and a gold necklace with the name "Willie" on it."

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this missing persons case to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at p3tips.com.