Lexington police seek help finding missing 18-year-old woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department (LPD) has reported that 18-year-old Ghadeer Alnaseeraldin of Lexington has been missing for three days. The department is asking the public to be on the lookout for the teen.

According to LPD, Alnaseeraldin was last seen on Wednesday morning at the 3600 block of Winthrop Drive. The police department believes the teen left on her own.

Residents with information on Alnaseeraldin's whereabouts are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 253-2020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Calls can be made to (859) 258-3600, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips App at this link.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.