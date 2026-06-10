Lexington police seek wanted man facing strangulation, assault warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for assistance in finding the "wanted person of the week," 37-year-old Kevin Jacks, who is wanted on fourth-degree assault and strangulation warrants.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers listed Jacks' warrants as fourth-degree assault dating violence- minor injury, first-degree strangulation (domestic violence), first-degree criminal mischief, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

He is described as standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds.

Police asked the public to contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 with any information on Jacks' whereabouts.