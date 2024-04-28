Lexington police seeking information on shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for more information after a man walked into a local hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound.

According to the department, officers were dispatched after a male victim walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at around 12:28 p.m.

Police say they do not know where the shooting took place but are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 859-258-3600.

Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.