Lexington police seeking information on 'vehicle of interest' connected to shots-fired call

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information on a "vehicle of interest" connected to a shots-fired call on Saturday at around 5:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive.

Police have identified the vehicle as a white 2020 Acura ILX with a Kentucky license plate that reads N9D006. The vehicle was last seen on Hume Bedford Road in Bourbon County at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lexington Police Department

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at 859-253-2020, online, or through the P3 Tips app.