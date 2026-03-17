Lexington police suspend minor crash reports amid high call volume from winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is temporarily suspending the taking of reports for minor, non-injury collisions due to high call volume in Fayette County amid the winter weather.

The suspension took effect today at 8:45 a.m, police added.

Motorists involved in a collision where no one is injured and vehicles are not disabled are asked to exchange information with each other and file a report using the Kentucky State Police's online collision reporting system at www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/civilian-collision-reports.

Anyone involved in a collision with an injury, a vehicle blocking the roadway, or another emergency should still call 911 or the police non-emergency number at 859-258-3600.

Police are urging all drivers to slow down and use caution. Slick or snow-covered surfaces make it harder to control or stop a vehicle. Drivers should also increase the distance between themselves and the car ahead of them.

Since midnight, the Lexington Police Department has responded to the following traffic-related calls:



Injury collisions: 13

Non-injury collisions: 64

Motorist/citizen assists: 43

Traffic hazards: 20



The suspension is temporary. Police say they will update the public when non-injury collision reports are reinstated.