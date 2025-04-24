Lexington police to host Spring Drug Take Back Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is set to host a drug take-back event on Saturday, where people can safely dispose of their unwanted or expired medications for free with no questions asked.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky American Water, located at 2300 Richmond Road. Items that will be accepted are:



Prescription and over-the-counter pills

Vitamins

Medicated ointments and lotions

Pet medication

Items that will not be accepted are liquids, aerosol cans, and needles.

According to a release, many pharmacies and hospitals offer permanent drop-off boxes where medications can be safely disposed of.

More information on Take Back Day and the disposal of prescription drugs can be found by clicking here. or here.