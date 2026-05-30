Lexington police: Victim stabbed following overnight attempted car theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department has confirmed that one individual was stabbed following an attempted car theft early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were contacted around 12:30 a.m. Saturday by a victim claiming they had been stabbed and were able to get away to make the call. The attempted robbery occurred near Dalray Street and Price Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police report. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.