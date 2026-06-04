Lexington prepares for annual Juneteenth celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is preparing for its annual week-long Juneteenth celebration, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Thursday.

"Our Juneteenth celebration is made possible by the dedication and hard work of countless event organizers and volunteers who give their time and talents to create a meaningful experience for everyone in our community," Gorton said. "This week-long celebration provides an opportunity to come together in honor of freedom and unity, while reflecting on our past, present, and future."

Celebrations in Lexington will take place June 14-21, surrounding the official holiday on June 19.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, became an official federal holiday in 2021. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, honoring the day all enslaved people in the country were legally freed.

Commemorative Juneteenth flags will be displayed on Main Street, and banners will be placed along the Legacy Trail from Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden to the North Lexington YMCA.

Events

Operation Be You, 1st Annual Miss & Miss Jr. Juneteenth Pageant:

3-6 p.m., June 14 | Downtown Central Library: Farish Theater, 140 E. Main St.

This inaugural event celebrates the brilliance, leadership, and cultural pride of Black girls and teens in Lexington. The pageant will feature cultural attire, talent, and community impact segments, providing a platform for contestants to showcase their heritage, creativity, and voice. The event emphasizes personal growth, self-esteem, and civic engagement.

Juneteenth Jubilee: Presented by African Cemetery No. 2:

7-8 p.m., June 17 | African Cemetery No. 2, 419 E. Seventh St.

This year's program will explore "Crossroads in History: Campfire Stories of United States Colored Soldiers."

"A Sense of Place" Juneteenth Celebration:

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., June 19 | New Vine Baptist Church, 4339 New Vine Ln.

A special celebration honoring freedom and community in Ft. Spring, one of Lexington's historic Black hamlets, featuring live music, cultural performances, food, and storytelling that highlights the community's history and resilience.

I Am a Descendant of Nation Builders: A Juneteenth Youth Celebration:

1-3 p.m., June 19 | The Historic Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.

A collaboration between Operation Be You, Inc. and the I Was Here Project. Young people bring history to life through art, culture, and immersive storytelling, honoring shared ancestry and uplifting the legacy of the Nation Builders who shaped America.

"Say It Loud" Juneteenth Festival:

Noon-8 p.m., June 19 | The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.

The day begins with a Vendor Fair at noon, featuring local entrepreneurs and food trucks offering diverse culinary options for families and neighbors. At 1 p.m., youth programs Alpha League and I Was Here will lead presentations centered on youth voices and leadership. At 6 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy live performances by a national recording artist, dancers, and interactive celebrations, including opportunities for audience participation.

The Kentucky US Freedmen Coalition: Juneteenth Celebration:

Noon-8 p.m., June 20 | Charles Young Park, 540 E. Third St.

This event features free food, gospel music, and hip-hop and R&B performances. In partnership with Project Ricochet, it marks the 10th year of the Coalition's Juneteenth celebration and the 6th year of its partnership with the city.

SoulFeast: SoulTeenth Fest:

2-9 p.m., June 20 | Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St.

Celebrate Juneteenth in the heart of downtown with live performances, cooking demonstrations, local vendors, art, crafts, and activities for all ages. This year's event will feature an unveiling of a marker honoring the legacy of R.C.O. Benjamin.

WiseGuys Urban Uplift: Juneteenth Celebration:

2-6 p.m., June 21 | Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.

A community celebration featuring food, music, and youth activities honoring culture, history, equality, and peace as Douglass Park approaches its 110th anniversary.