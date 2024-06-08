Lexington Pride Center kicking off Lexington Pride Restaurant Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kicking off a nine-day initiative called Lexington Pride Restaurant Week, Lexington Pride Center is teaming up with local businesses during Pride Month.

"All restaurants, the dishes they chose, we get 15 percent of the proceeds from that. Generally, last year we raised seven thousand dollars and this year we're hoping to raise nine thousand," Catherine Taylor said. Taylor is the development manager at Lexington Pride Center, and she is grateful for the long-term support.

"They build us up, and I think it's also important to note that this week is not the only week that these restaurants participate," Taylor added.

They participate throughout the year, donating to auctions and Lexington Pride Center programming.

"Over the years, it's kind of become like a game, you know, who can get all the items first...who can order all the pride items," Taylor noted.

The restaurants involved are constantly asking what more they can do to help, as Lexington Pride Center provides direct services to individuals, classes, and support groups.

"Restaurant week is about bringing that all together and reminding people that this isn't over in June. We're here all year long and these restaurants are pushing along and supporting us the entire way," Taylor said.

Lexington Pride Restaurant Week runs June 7-15. The Pride Center's third annual auction is scheduled for June 21, and it extends through the Pride Festival.

