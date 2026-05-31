Lexington Pride Festival draws thousands, 300 vendors for 'biggest year yet'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington Pride Center board president says the annual event offered a safe space for attendees to express themselves freely.

Lexington's annual Pride Festival kicked off Saturday to celebrate love, joy, acceptance and identity.

Jason Schubert, Lexington Pride Center board president, said this was their biggest year yet.

"We're hoping to share that Lexington is a welcoming community. We've got so many sponsors and vendors and community members here," Schubert said.

Thousands of people attended the festival, and 300 vendors lined the street.

"We're also here to show you can be who you want to be, and have a safe space to be that. And even if that's only providing that for one day for someone. We hope their able to carry that into the future and all the days in the year," Schubert said.

Herbert Linn, who is running for Lexington City Council, also attended the festival.

"I love how much Lexington comes together. From the university students, our multiculturalism and come out here to be who they are and express themselves how they want to be," Linn said.

"It's so important to defend the rights of these people because if you're willing to compromise the rights of one group. You're willing to compromise the rights of everyone else," Linn said.

Schubert said the event was about spreading positivity.

"Light is stronger than darkness, and it's better to be positive and happy and spread that joy to other people because that's what we're all about today," Schubert said.