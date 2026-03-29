Lexington priest donates $5 thousand in gift cards to bluegrass TSA workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, a Lexington faith leader handed out thousands of dollars in gift cards to TSA workers at the Blue Grass Airport.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest and papal missionary, gave out $5,000 in restaurant and Amazon gift cards to local employees impacted by the federal government shutdown. According to Sichko, in just 24-hours, he was able to raise over $20,000 in funds to purchase gift cards for TSA employees across the nation.

Sichko said he plans on taking his initiative national, assisting TSA workers in Chicago, Atlanta, California, and in Louisville. He told LEX 18 that it costs nothing to be kind and we can always take the initiative to help one another.

"My whole philosophy was, here are people who show up for us without getting paid. So, why don't we show up and show kindness and mercy," he said.