Lexington provides options for storm waste disposal, updates on trash collection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, the City of Lexington released guidance for disposing of storm waste and an update on trash collection.

The City says residents with City curbside waste collection can leave trees and yard waste at the curb for pickup. The release provides the following instructions:



Stack your debris between the sidewalk and the curb, never in the street.

If you have trees and branches set out on the curb, call LexCall at 311 or enter a service request online at lexingtonky.gov/lexcall. This will help us complete additional pickups as soon as possible.

The maximum length of debris the City can pick up is 12 feet. Branches and trunks cannot be more than 16 inches in diameter.

Unbundled yard waste will be collected curbside until Feb. 28. After that, sticks and branches must be bundled with twine before being put on the curb. Bundles should be less than 4 feet long and weigh less than 50 pounds.

Additionally, all Fayette County residents can take two pickup truck loads of yard waste each month to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility located at 4216 Hedger Lane free of charge. The facilities hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Any residents whose trash carts were missed last week are being asked to leave their carts at the curb until they are emptied. The release adds that Waste Management will not enforce the ordinance which requires that trash carts be brought up from the curb this week.

If your trash cart has not been collected by Wednesday, you are asked to report a missed pickup by calling 311 or online at lexingtonky.gov/lexcall. The City says that Waste Management expects to soon be caught up with all streets that were missed.

You can sign up for text alerts about your waste collection schedule changes by texting the day your trash is collected (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday) to 888777. You can also sign up for email alerts at lexingtonky.gov/311alerts.