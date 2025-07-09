Lexington ranked 13th most boring city in America, survey says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recent survey by Finance Buzz named Lexington as the 13th most boring city in America, so LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle asked people what they think.

Lexington was ranked 13th out of 15 other cities. Louisville landing the 12th ranking.

Brackus, who is from Macon, Georgia, disagreed with the survey's findings.

"No, no," he said.

When asked what he loves most about Lexington, Brackus pointed to the city's equine heritage and vibrant downtown.

"The horses. The horses and lots of stuff downtown that's going on. We don't have that downtown in Macon, Georgia. We have small things going on, but here it's a lot of things going on," he said.

Bobby Lopez, a local resident, also felt Lexington wasn't a boring city.

"I would say no, due to I'm from here and you know sometimes a lot of things can be repetitive. But if you go out on Google and type in KY events today or Lexington events today or free events to go to on a daily there's always a list," Lopez said.

Not everyone shared this positive view. Sydney Morgan, a Lexington native, agreed with the survey's assessment.

"I'm from here, so I love Lexington, but we just love bigger cities where there's more going on. Spontaneously through the week, I feel like this is definitely a weekend city. I feel like if you're making plans to go do something it's eating out and that's it. So I love Lexington. From here, but yet pretty boring," Morgan said.

When asked what improvements she'd like to see, Morgan emphasized the need for more weekday activities.

"Just more weekday, fun on the weekday kinds of things. Just more stuff that's going on that's maybe even free or the cities putting on. Just because again, I'm going to burger week right now. That's the thing we're doing because there's really nothing else to do," she said.

Deshaw Henderson Brown, who works in the hospitality industry, took a middle ground in the debate by adding a 'maybe' section.

"I talk to people all around the world, and I convince them to come to Lexington for things to do. Working in the hotel industry, we want them to come here. But then on the other hand when I think about it, I still have to send them out of town to do distillery tours and stuff like that," Brown said.

Brown did acknowledge the city's efforts at inclusivity in its events.

"I've been involved in a lot of festivities and activities. I think they are inclusive when it comes to that matter, but it's more family events. So I don't know I think they do a pretty good job," he said.

Elijah Haggins, who agreed that Lexington can be boring, suggested reviving past community events.

"I used to like the fairs they would have. The events they would have on the holidays to get people to come together to see people joy, laugh what they've been going through. It's kind of been, kind of down on that so we should do that, get that back together," Haggins said.

Not all opinions came from locals. A mission group visiting from Grand Rapids, Michigan, expressed their enthusiasm for the city during their stay.

From the Lyric Theatre to dining options and Keeneland, Lexington offers various attractions that appeal to different interests.

