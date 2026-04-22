Lexington reaches over 75 consecutive days without a single homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has reached over 75 days without a homicide, marking a significant milestone as gun violence in the city has decreased for four straight years.

ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama hopes the city makes it to 100 days and beyond through the organization's initiatives.

"So this is a challenge to Lexington, right? Not a celebration, but a challenge to keep this thing going," Carama said.

This time last year, Lexington had five homicides. This year, the city has seen six, with five of those occurring in January.

LEX 18 analyzed data from the Lexington Police Department Homicide Division, which showed that since 2020, the second-longest streak without a homicide was 55 days. That streak occurred from Nov. 7 of last year until Jan. 1 of this year.

"I don't think we focus enough on the positive, right? Like everybody wants to talk when something bad happens. But here we are 75 consecutive days, the longest stretch that I can remember that we've ever had in this city, at least for several years," Carama said.

Through programs like mentoring, tutoring and community partnerships, ONE Lexington works to reach young people before violence starts. Carama noted that while summer often brings an increase in violence, he sees this time as an opportunity rather than a setback.

"This is not a one size fits all. It's not a one organization or one person issue. It literally takes all of us, and some people, it's gonna be unconventional. It's gonna be people in the neighborhoods doing work that we don't see, but it's also gonna be partnerships like this coming together, making sure that we are supporting our youth and young adults and our most vulnerable communities," Carama said.

To learn more about One Lexington and their initiatives, click here.