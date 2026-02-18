Lexington reschedules LexCount, seeks volunteer teams for February

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care has rescheduled its annual homeless count after winter weather forced a postponement, and officials are now seeking volunteer teams to participate in the critical survey.

The 2026 LexCount, originally planned for Jan. 28, will now take place from 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25. The annual count identifies individuals and households without shelter throughout Lexington.

Volunteer teams will visit outdoor locations to count people experiencing homelessness, conduct surveys, help connect individuals to emergency shelters and distribute care packages.

Teams must consist of no more than four people, with volunteers responsible for identifying their own team members and captains before registering. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/7ZovKXgujsnthvWT9.

Each team must provide its own transportation, with at least one confident driver and an available vehicle for the evening count. Only team captains should submit registration forms listing additional members.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will connect community volunteer teams with experienced providers when possible. Teams can request a Lexington Police Department officer to join them in the field, though availability is not guaranteed and officers will not ride in vehicles with teams.

Volunteers must complete a mandatory 45-minute online training webinar before the Feb. 25 count. Training information and check-in procedures will be sent to team captains after registration.