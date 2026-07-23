Lexington Rescue Mission sees record demand for meals amid rising grocery prices, rent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Rescue Mission is currently seeing a record surge in people needing a hot meal, now serving about 300 meals a day, as high grocery prices and rising rent push more residents to seek help.

The nonprofit operates out of a 52,000-square-foot building on West Second Street, where a newly renovated space has more than doubled its capacity to meet growing demand. In February of 2025, LEX News followed the renovations, as the nonprofit reporting a record surge in meal services.

"This space has allowed us to be able to more than double our capacity in that space," Lexington Rescue Mission Executive Director Laura Carr said.

As of July 2026, the mission has already served more than 40,000 meals. The organization projects it will serve more than 80,000 meals by the end of the year.

"Just in the first six months of this year, we served more than 40,000 meals to people who are hungry," Carr said.

The doors are open to anyone in need — a mix of people experiencing homelessness and those struggling to make ends meet.

"With the price of groceries the way it is, rent, utilities, all that, people are just really stretched to put food on the table," Carr said.

Last year, the mission served 67,000 meals. The renovated space is central to keeping up with the growing need.

"Now the need is really great. The bottom line, being able to have a space that's welcoming and comfortable just makes a huge difference," Carr said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv.