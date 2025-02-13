Lexington Rescue Mission set to move into centralized hub in early spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fundraising efforts continue for a centralized hub on West Second Street.

The building is 52,000 square feet, home to Lexington Rescue Mission, Isaiah House and Jubilee Jobs is a critical space to help people in need.

"The renovation in the basement has been amazing to watch," Kim Livesay said.

Since LEX 18 visited the building in November, there's been major progress according to Lexington Rescue Mission's philanthropy officer.

"It still looked very under construction. Now all the walls are up, the lighting, so you can really see it coming to life," Livesay added.

According to Lexington Rescue Mission Executive Director Laura Carr, it's been a godsend finding this facility.

When improvements are finished, the basement will be able to seat 120 people at a time for a meal.

"There's a wonderful place to wait in here and be comfortable, and then we can feed everybody. We expect our meal numbers to go up tremendously when we have the space to do that," Livesay noted.

This is just one space in a holistic approach.

Already operating on the second floor, Jubilee Jobs helps people secure work at hundreds of employers across Central Kentucky.

The third floor is home to addiction recovery and a medical center—just a few of the resources provided by Isaiah House.

Lexington Rescue Mission is encouraging people to take a tour of the building to catch the vision.

"It makes a difference if you can actually see what's going to happen here," Livesay noted.

Lexington Rescue Mission is set to open here in this facility this spring because the need is so great.

Although this non-profit has raised $5 Million for this project, it still needs $2 Million to become fully operational.

"People need to be fed and have their most basic needs met first, but then we can go deeper and really help them get back on their feet. We want to see people thrive and that's our ultimate goal," Livesay said.

People can donate by heading to Lexington Rescue Mission's website at Lexingtonrescue.org.