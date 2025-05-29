Lexington residents brace for potential delays as city tests new traffic pattern on East High Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since winter, people who live and work along East High Street in downtown Lexington have been telling city leaders the road is not safe. And now, drivers will need to gear up for potential delays.

Starting next week, the city says it will test a new traffic pattern soon.

Adam Dahl, who whips up fresh treats at Dahlhaus Fudge on the corner of Woodland and East High Streets, has been at this location for over two years. He says the best part of having a corner storefront is the amount of foot traffic that comes through his door.

"We're this close to the Chevy Chase neighborhood because we want the walkers. We want people riding the bikes. We want people to feel like our shops are part of the community," Dahl said.

However, Dahl says the streets are just as busy as the sidewalks are.

"My experience with Lexington traffic is not always the most positive," he added.

So, when Dahl learned the city is beginning a pilot project that would change East High Street to one-lane traffic past his shop, he had mixed feelings. "I'm in a wait and see mode," he said.

The city's traffic engineering team says more than 70% of the traffic that goes through this section of East High Street is speeding.

"Speed is really one of our biggest concerns," said traffic engineer Joseph Edminston.

Along with the lane reduction, the plan includes adding a bike lane and 36 parking spaces. It's an attempt to increase safety for those who frequent the area.

"The misconception is that taking away a lane will always reduce capacity," Edminston said. He says drivers shouldn't experience a drastic change to their commute.

"We're hopeful that this will be a good project and provide the necessary improvements for all involved, including drivers," Edminston added.

However, this is a pilot program, and the city won't know the impact of this change until it happens. Data will be collected until the spring of 2026 to decide if the new pattern stays.

Increased foot traffic is sweet news for the corner fudge shop, and if the plan reduces speeding, Dahl is all for it.

"I think what the proposed will add a lot of safety for those who travel by bike or want to walk around the neighborhood because this is such a high-traffic area around neighborhoods," Dahl said.

