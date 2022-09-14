Lexington residents invited to mayoral, city council forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2022 Mayoral and City Council At-Large Candidates Forum takes place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, September 14 at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center.

This forum will give Lexington residents the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the November 2022 general election.

Mayoral and all city council-at-large candidates have been invited to participate in the forum.

Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and 6th District Councilman David Kloiber have confirmed their attendance for the mayoral section.

Councilmen James Brown, Richard Moloney, and Chuck Ellinger II, along with businessman Dan Wu and former Councilman Bill Farmer Jr., confirmed their attendance for the council-at-large section.

Each section begins with candidates making a short introductory statement, followed by a question and answer session, and brief candidate rebuttals. The sections will end with a final statement from the candidates. Questions will be prioritized by topic, with the moderators asking the most frequently submitted questions first.

Dr. Soraya Matthews and Pastor Mario J. Radford, will moderate the sections, respectively. Lezell Lowe, Carol Taylor Shim, Faith Calhoun-Loudon, Mizari Suarez, and Jessica Berry will serve as panelists.

This event is no cost and open to the public. Childcare with snacks will be provided for registered attendees. Register for the event and submit questions for the candidates here.