Lexington residents not sweating heat wave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of an impending heat wave, people in Lexington started the week the way they're hoping to end it: by the pool.

"I'm just making sure that we have water, sunscreen, and shade and a place to cool off," said Cassie Cunningham, who brought her daughters to Southland Aquatic Center Sunday. "So we probably won't stay [at the pool] for more than two hours maximum."

Lexington Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for scorching hot days this week, with temperatures in the 90s, combined with summertime humidity.

The agency posted to Facebook Sunday, reminding people that the heat can be most dangerous to children, the elderly, and people with medical conditions.

"We're expecting our second child in just a couple days," said Claire Dorris-Lloyd. "So we're really just trying to stay as hydrated as possible and hopefully the air conditioning stays on."

