Lexington restaurant continues 53-year tradition under new ownership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Lexington restaurant that has served the community for 53 years remains open under new ownership, ensuring longtime traditions continue for both customers and employees.

Joe Bologna's changed hands seamlessly when original owner Joe retired in February, with new owner William Bedini taking over operations on March 1.

"The business closed but nobody knew it," Bedini said. "Joe owned it on the 28th of February and we owned it on the first of March. And nothing changed. Same wait staff. Same cook staff. Same suppliers. So the food quality is exactly the same as its been for 50 years."

The restaurant has become a staple in the community, drawing customers back repeatedly with its atmosphere, pizza and breadsticks. Customer Linda Peel has been visiting since her college days.

"When I first was in college, Joe Bologna's was across the street," Peel said. "I didn't think I liked mushrooms. My boyfriend at the time got a pizza with mushrooms on it. I loved it. So I've been a Joe Bologna's fan for a long time."

While maintaining the restaurant's original traditions, Bedini has added new features including reservations, curbside pickup, custom cakes and a bourbon bar. As a first-generation Italian American and Vietnam-era veteran like the previous owner, Bedini understands the importance of preserving the restaurant's legacy.

For employee Bobby Sizemore, the restaurant represents more than just a workplace — it's been a lifeline. Sizemore came to Joe Bologna's seven months ago as part of his recovery journey and has found sobriety through his work there.

"It's like a home for me, you know what I mean. It's like, I love being here. I had a new start so it's more than a restaurant, you know. It means a lot to me," Sizemore said.

Despite having 13 years of kitchen experience, Sizemore said Joe Bologna's quickly became special to him. When he heard about the ownership change, he was relieved that Bedini chose to continue the restaurant's operations.

"Second chance. It means to start over. It means I don't have to be who I was," Sizemore said. "Joe could've retired and just let the place go. Bill didn't have to do this. It means people could stay here, and wasn't going to go anywhere and everything's going to be okay, at least for the employees here."

The building itself has a rich history, having served as a church, synagogue and now pizza restaurant. Sizemore will continue maintaining traditions in the kitchen while Bedini hopes to see the establishment continue serving the community for generations to come.