Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Lexington restaurant damaged after fire

items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Mondelli
Columbia Steak Express
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 11:59:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington restaurant has extensive damage after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

When Lexington Fire got to Columbia Steak Express off Nicholasville Road around 10 a.m., they said they saw smoke billowing from the building.

According to LFD, the flames started on the ground floor and went through the ceiling via the vents.

LFD said crews did an "aggressive attack" and got the fire knocked down quickly.

They also report that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Columbia Steak Express is the only building affected and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!