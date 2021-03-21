Lexington restaurant damaged after fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington restaurant has extensive damage after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

When Lexington Fire got to Columbia Steak Express off Nicholasville Road around 10 a.m., they said they saw smoke billowing from the building.

According to LFD, the flames started on the ground floor and went through the ceiling via the vents.

LFD said crews did an "aggressive attack" and got the fire knocked down quickly.

They also report that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Columbia Steak Express is the only building affected and the cause is under investigation.

