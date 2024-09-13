Lexington restaurant partners with Feeding Kentucky for tailgates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEx 18) — A Lexington restaurant is partnering with a non-profit to host a tailgate before every home UK football game this season.

The Rackhouse Tavern sits off of South Broadway, not far from Kroger Field.

T.J. Harville, the executive chef, came up with the idea of hosting the tailgates, with a portion of the proceeds going to Feeding Kentucky.

"You have been to the grocery store. Things are incredibly expensive and it makes it even harder for families to feed their kids and so if there is something we can do to help out, I want to do that," says Harville.

Melissa McDonald is the Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky. She says the partnership with Rackhouse Tavern will support the food banks and pantry partners that serve all 120 Kentucky counties.

"Close to 21% of children in our state are living in food insecure homes and that just cannot happen any longer," says McDonald. "We have to find a way to solve this," McDonald said.

With the help of Big Blue Nation, T.J. hopes to make a difference within his community by using his skills on the grill, to raise money for those who need it.

T.J. encourages those wearing blue or yes, even red on Saturday, to stop by the tailgate for some good BBQ and fun.

