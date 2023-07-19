Lexington Restaurant Week 2023 is underway July 20-30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Restaurant Week is underway Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 30.
This year, participating restaurants are offering $19, $29, or $39 specials.
Participating restaurants include:
Azur
Bella Cafe & Grille
Bella Notte
Blue Heron Steakhouse
The BLVD Grill
Castle Farm at The Kentucky Castle
District 7 Social Hall
Coles 735 Main
Drake's
Dudley's on Short
Gus's Fried Chicken
Holly Hill Inn
Honeywood
Italx
Jean Farris Winery & Bistro
J. Render's
Josie's
Le Deauville
Lockbox
Malone's
Merrick Inn
OBC Kitchen
Old Vine Bistro
Palmer's
Pasta Garage
Ramsey's
Saul Good
The Thirsty Fox
Zen Sushi Sake
Zim's Cafe
Find a full list of the specials $19 specials, $29 specials, or $39 specials.