Lexington restaurants prep for the football season ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As both students return to the University of Kentucky and the football team kicking off Saturday, this week has been big for UK. That means a busy time for restaurants all around campus as they prepare for the season ahead.

The Local Taco is just one of several restaurants that sits right across from UK's campus on South Limestone. According to Owner Kevin Lewis, the restaurant plans on making 25,000 tacos this week.

"I mean we just try to do the best that we can do," Lewis said. "We try to use the best ingredients that we can find. We do everything from scratch everyday."

One of those ingredients includes tomatoes.

"I grew 600 pounds of tomatoes this year at my house to bring in to the stores, which is only, between the two stores, three days," he said. "About 100 pounds per day."

While people come for the food, they stay for the company.

"Building a culture from college students, maybe it's their first job, maybe it's their second job...It's pretty awesome to help them learn how to work with somebody else when they graduate," Lewis said.

From tacos to wings, Indie's Chicken on North Broadway has been serving students and fans for decades.

"It's pretty much all day," said Director of Operations Alex Evancyzk. "People have parties starting early and they go till late. We are thing to eat before the game, during the game, and after the game."

Indie's are known for their southern home style sides, their hospitality, and of course, their chicken. They plan on making 15 to 20,000 chicken wings this weekend alone for game day.

"The quality of product and our team here," Evanczyk said. "We have one of the best, I call it families, in the restaurant business that we could ask for."